THE VOLSTEAD LOUNGE A roaring good time



The team behind one of Perth’s freshest live music venues, Convenients, will open the doors to the brand-spanking new speakeasy, The Volstead Lounge, this Thursday, December 16, and celebrate with a huge opening party this Saturday, December 18.

The Volstead Lounge is Perth’s newest secret bar and takes its name from Andrew Volstead, the man responsible for penning the legislation behind the United State’s infamous National Prohibition Act of 1920. Tucked down an unassuming alley opposite Shafto Lane in Perth’s CBD, the Convenients crew have breathed new life into the venue formerly known as the old Laneway Lounge, which shut in mid-2019.

In contrast to the rough and ready rock and roll vibe Convenients has already come to be known for, Director Matt Hatton and his team have put a different swing on things this time, with a unique prohibition era inspired venue.

The Volstead Lounge is an opulent but welcoming jazz and cocktail bar, hidden behind a room dressed up as Andrew Volstead’s study. A portrait of Volstead intently watches patrons search for the book on the shelf that will grant them access to the fun that awaits within.

“I’ve always loved speakeasy bars,” said Hatton. “The secrecy and mystery that goes hand-in-hand with them, really allows people to express and connect more with their imagination. As a creative, this venture for me is very close to home. If it weren’t for Andrew Volstead, much to his mostly likely chagrin, there wouldn’t be speakeasy bars around today.”

As with Convenients, the new venue will provide opportunities for artists to play to Western Australian audiences. From Thursdays to Saturdays, The Volstead Lounge offers a rotating line-up of live music and cabaret entertainment inspired by the songs and sounds of times past.

Since opening in April this year, Convenients continues to be a popular addition to Perth’s hospitality and live music landscape. The launch of The Volstead Lounge follows Convenients taking out the Themed Venue Award at the recent 2021 Australian Hotels Association Hospitality Awards for Excellence.

The Volstead Lounge’s Opening Party goes down on Saturday, December 18. For more info head to their Facebook page.