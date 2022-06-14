THE VANNS Hitting the road



Returning from a slew of sold out capital city headline dates across Australia, NSW four-piece The VANNS are now ready to take on regional centres across the country. The new tour dates include WA shows at Prince of Wales, Bunbury, on Thursday, September 8; Six Degrees, Albany, on Friday, September 9; and The River, Margaret River on Saturday, September 10.

Reaching from top to bottom of Australia and landing in both eastern and western corners, the band will play tracks from their acclaimed Through The Walls record alongside recent singles Red Light, Feels Good Now with and possibly even Hey, Ma; their popular Like A Version hit that just ticked over 4,000,000+ streams.

The VANNS have hinted this could be the last tour dates of this release campaign, teasing studio time post-performance meaning fans can expect to hear new music from them before the year is out.

“Playing live is embedded in the fundamental DNA of our band. It’s when I feel the biggest sense of ‘we’re doing what we should be doing.” said The VANNS. “It’s been a long time since we’ve played shows in these regional areas, and we’re really excited to be heading back to a lot of the towns we cut our teeth in when we were starting out.”

The VANNS play Prince of Wales, Bunbury, on Thursday, September 8; Six Degrees, Albany, on Friday, September 9; and The River, Margaret River on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Tickets are on sale now from www.thevannsband.com