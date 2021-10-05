THE UNDERGROUND Latin down under



After a sizzling run at Fringe World 2021, The Underground is back with a new feature length instalment, hitting Royale Theatre at Planet Royale from Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7.

Over three nights, anyone who can handle the heat is invited to the immersive dance and cabaret spectacular, presented by a stellar team sporting additional live musicians, Cirque du Soleils’ Drag MC Regina Slay, an extended cast, bespoke production and an entirely new soundtrack.

The show features live music, internationally acclaimed performers and world class production that merges dance, cabaret, waacking, fire performance, singing and percussion in a tantalising show.

The cast of The Underground will transport their audience to the heart of a vibrant and mysterious club in Latin America in a story of passion, romance and betrayal, all set to the backing of smooth RnB and Latin rhythms.

The Underground hits Royale Theatre at Planet Royale from Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7. To buy tickets and for more info visit eventbrite.com