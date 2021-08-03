Australians spend a good chunk of their income on gambling. Read on to find out the top five most played live casino games in Australia.

The History of Gambling in Australia

When you think of gambling, you may think of the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas casinos in America. What you’ll be surprised to know, is that the top gambling country in the world is actually Australia. The citizens of this country have spent over A$240 billion on gambling alone. According to statistics, 80% of Australians say they enjoy playing pokies and other casino games. They sure do love their gambling! With the ongoing worldwide pandemic, gambling remains popular thanks to online live casinos.

Australia has a prestigious gambling and casino history. The history of gambling in this continent dates back to the early 19th century. The first recorded gambling event in Australia happened in 1810. This was a horse racing meet held in Hyde Park, Sydney. Australia organised its first lottery in 1880. The first pubs holding poker machines, also known as pokies, were only introduced in the 1950s. Eventually, Australia introduced its first online poker site, Planet Poker in 1998.

Online live casinos have only increased in popularity over the years. With the increasing improvement of technology, internet speed and graphics, it’s no wonder.

Here are the top five most played online live casino games in Australia:

Blackjack

First up on our list is one of the most popular gambling games in Australia: the classic game of blackjack. It’s one of the oldest and has been the most popular game of chance in casinos. Casino games rose to popularity in the 20th century and have continued to rise ever since.

There are some perks to playing live blackjack online. The first would be the most obvious – getting to play from the comfort of your own home. Secondly, you’ll be able to talk directly to your dealer. You’ll be able to see a real human being dealing the cards in front of you. Thirdly, you get to pick your own dealer. Yes, you read that right. Whether you want a dealer who isn’t going to make snarky remarks at you, or you simply want a good-looking dealer, the choice is entirely up to you.

Poker

Casino Hold’em

Stephen Au-Yeung first introduced the game in 2000, initially devised in the late 1990s as a training tool for the traditional multi-player Texas Hold’em. This is a community card game involving 52 deck cards and is a fun alternative to poker.

Poker involves dealing with other players, but with Casino Hold’em you compete directly against the dealer. Another known variation of the game is Carribean Hold’em. Like Casino Hold’em, you only play with the dealer.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a very old card game thought to have originated from 1400s Italy. You play this game between two hands, the ‘player’ and the ‘banker’. The rules are very simple and you do not really need to understand them fully to play. Dealt 0-5? You take another card. Dealt 6 or 7, you stand. You are a winner if you are dealt 8 or 9.

The online version of the game requires nothing more than placing a wager and pushing the “deal” button. Players may find it difficult to make playing decisions in this game. However, some useful information can help to get a better understanding of the game’s characteristics and betting strategies.

Roulette

Roulette is yet another game of chance. This game was first played in Paris, France during the late 18th century. Yet again, this is another simple game. Once you’ve placed your bets, you start spinning the roulette wheel, or the dealer can do it for you. Then throw a ball and predict which numbered pocket it will land in. It is entirely a game of chance, making it popular among beginners.

The game may seem daunting, but you'll have an unlimited amount of time to place bets on standard online roulette.

Sounds exciting, doesn’t it? Take a chance, spin a wheel and you could end up with a fortune! Feel the rush or even a gold rush!