THE SQUEEZE Juicy line-up revealed



Chugg Music and current ARIA Award winners for Best Live Act Lime Cordiale have teamed up to announce the third edition of their annual travelling festival, The Squeeze for April and May 2022.

Next year will see brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach gather together a stellar line-up of Australian talent including Thelma Plum, Client Liaison, The VANNS and many more and take them on the road for the biggest Squeeze Festival to date. The 12 stops take in SA, VIC, NSW and QLD, with a WA date at Mandurah’s Hall Park on Saturday, April 2.

The event not only features those artists who are at the top of the pile artistically, but also the next super talented generation of artists who are ready to break though including Melbourne’s Teenage Dads and merci, mercy from Sydney.

The Squeeze is the realisation of Lime Cordiale’s idea for a day-long festival featuring the bands and artists that they would want to see at a festival, and came together with the help of their long-time managers Michael Chugg and Andrew Stone.

“It’s crazy to think how The Squeeze has grown from an indoor event to a major outdoor national festival for its third year,” Lime Cordiale said. “After the industry has been hit so hard it’s a great feeling to know that we’re pulling this off. We share a great vision with Chugg Music to be able to achieve something more than just making records. This project is for the music industry and the hungry music lovers.”

“We’re staying true to what we first set out to do which is to showcase musicians that are more than just hype and hold an event that has more than just music,” they continued. “We want this to make a huge impact for the industry and a small impact on the environment. That’s why we have partnered with FEAT. Live on the festival to contribute a Solar Slice of $1.00 from each ticket sold which will go towards helping reduce carbon emissions and waste generated by live events with the aim of maximising positive environmental outcomes.”

The Squeeze hits Mandurah’s Hall Park on Saturday, April 2. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 3 from squeezefest.com.au