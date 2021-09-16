THE SOUTHERN RIVER BAND September specialists



Local rockers The Southern River Band have been announced to perform at this year’s AFL Brownlow Medal Awards on Sunday, September 19. The performance will be broadcast on Channel Seven.

The band shared the news to excited fans on their Facebook page yesterday. “We’ll see you this Sunday, live on Channel 7, at this years AFL Brownlow Medal awards!” they said. “You, the people, have made this happen, and we cannot thank you enough.”

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said it was great to have WA talent perform at one of the game’s most prestigious events.

“We’re thrilled to have one of Western Australia’s much-loved bands, The Southern River Band, perform as part of the 2021 Charles Brownlow Medal Count and celebrate the 2021 Toyota AFL Season,” she said.

The Southern River Band have also been putting their hand up for an appearance at the 2021 AFL Grand Final at Optus Stadium on the last Saturday in September, as the Perth readies itself for the historic event. The AFL is yet to confirm or deny they are considering the group’s proposed #SRBAFLGF

