THE SMITH STREET BAND Out Of The Big Smoke tour



No strangers to controversy in 2019, The Smith Street Band are putting all that behind them and will be back on the road headlining three WA venues in March 2020 for their Out Of The Big Smoke tour.

Catch them at Wintersun, Geraldton on Thursday, March 19, then Rock Rover in Fremantle on Friday, March 20 and then finishing up the WA leg at Dunsborough Tavern on Friday, March 20.

Debuted live on their recent national tour, new track Big Smoke is another taste of what’s ahead on the band’s upcoming fifth album, with the track set to be officially released before the tour kicks off in February.

