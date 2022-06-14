THE SMITH STREET BAND New date Locked in



After COVID derailed multiple tour plans in the past year, The Smith Street Band have finally announced their rescheduled visit to WA with a show at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Friday, October 28.

Over the last year or so The Smith Street Band have played the revolving stage at Yours & Owls Festival, reworked their live show into an acoustic set for seated crowds in Sydney, Melbourne and across regional Victoria, and teamed up with The Brisbane Symphony Orchestra for two sold out shows at The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane.

In what will be the band’s first regular tour since they released Don’t Waste Your Anger, their fifth studio album which landed triple j Feature and scored the band their first #1 ARIA Album, the tour coincides with the ten year anniversary of the release of debut album No One Gets Lost Anymore.

A band with a reputation for constant touring, The Smith Street Band spent much of the last 18 months keeping as busy as possible: releasing a studio album, three live albums, and lead singer Wil Wagner put out a solo album and re-released an old demo collection, with all six releases landing in the ARIA Album charts.

“Australia! This is our first big proper tour in what feels like forever!” Wagner said. “We are so excited to be going all over the country playing rock shows again! See you all soon!”

Joining The Smith Street Band on the upcoming run are Melbourne newcomers Money Boys. A band just starting out but already making a statement. Money Boys recently released their debut EP No Wealth But Life, recorded with producer Press Club’s guitarist Greg Rietwyk at his studio under Melbourne’s iconic Westgate Bridge.

The Smith Street Band play Astor Theatre on Friday, October 28, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to the Facebook event page.