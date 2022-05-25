THE SISTERS OF MERCY Harbingers of gloom



The Sisters of Mercy will be returning to Australia and New Zealand this spring, playing shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Auckland and Wellington. The UK dark rock legends will play at Astor Theatre on Thursday, November 3.

Recently celebrating their 40th anniversary, The Sisters of Mercy are one of the most important bands to emerge from the post punk scene, with the imposing presence and the heavily melancholic voice of Andrew Eldritch giving their mark. They are a reference point for the dark rock sound and the dark culture in general with their music gaining cult status and has since been cited as a major influence by the likes of Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and My Chemical Romance.

Over the course of four decades The Sisters of Mercy released three influential studio albums scaling the charts around the globe with classics such as Lucretia My Reflection, Temple Of Love and This Corrosion.