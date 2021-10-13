THE SEWING ROOM Four to the floor

Perth live music venue The Sewing Room will mark their 4th Birthday with a big weekend of celebrations, all while raising important funds for Telethon 2021.

The festivities kick off at 5pm this Friday, October 15 with a 12HR Birthday Party taking over the CBD venue until 5am.

As you’d expect from The Sewing Room, there is an abundance of local music talent hitting the stage on the night, including Jessica Carlton Quartet, Dan Garner Trio, Pot Plant House Party, Project BEXX, Gia Como, Motel Marys, Sofa and Saint Street. Odlaw DJs will play between the acts while Tril6, Backtrack DJs, Club Jewelz DJs, and NDAWONYE DJs will be on the decks until late.

On Saturday, October 16, the venue will kick on with a 4th Birthday Telethon Fundraiser, showcasing some of Perth’s finest rising stars including neo-soul outfit SAGO, up and comers Bluo and popular partystarters Keane St Band.

