THE REDUCTORS Launch new single ‘Identity’



After a two-year pause between releases, Perth post-punk outfit The Reductors have unveiled their new single, Identity. The four-piece will launch the new tune at Milk Bar in Inglewood on Friday, December 9, with support from The Mackerels, Antithesis and Rothko.

Recorded at Poons Head Studios in Fremantle with producer Rob Grant (Queens of the Stone Age, Death Cab for Cutie, Pond), Identity earned The Reductors a second WAM Song of the Year nomination after 2020’s Body Scan.

In lyrical terms, Identity explores issues of sexuality and gender expression, in the face of social and political prejudices.

“It’s a statement of defiance,” says singer/songwriter/guitarist, Luke Nixon, “that rejects the ways in which society influences or coerces people into adopting so-called norms as a way of defining acceptability, particularly binary definitions of gender and sexuality.”

The Reductors are in the process of recording their second album at Poons Head Studios, scheduled for release in mid-2023.

The Reductors launch their new single Identity at Milk Bar on Friday, December 9, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to the Facebook event page.