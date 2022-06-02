THE OFFSPRING Make sum noise



The Offspring and Sum 41 have shared new dates for their postponed Australian tour, which now hits Perth’s HBF Stadium on Saturday, December 3.

The shows were originally supposed to take place in 2020 but were postponed indefinitely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the two years since the tour was first announced, The Offspring released their 10th studio album, Let The Bad Times Roll.

Offspring frontman Dexter Holland said that they were “all super stoked to be coming back to Australia.”

One of the world’s most popular punk bands, The Offspring have sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and return to Australia for their first headline tour in 18 years.

In true Offspring style, this is set to be no ordinary show. Expect wall-to-wall bangers of their anthemic, oft-humorous punk-pop singles throughout an impressive career including all of the band’s best-known hits such as Self Esteem, Come Out And Play (Keep ‘Em Separated), The Kids Aren’t Alright, Original Prankster, You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid and more.

Joining this titanic double bill is SUM 41. After over 15 million records sold worldwide, a Grammy Award nomination, two Juno Awards (7 nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, as well as multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, SUM 41 will be performing hits such as Fat Lip, In Too Deep, Still Waiting and tracks from their latest release, Order In Decline. They are currently readying their eighth studio album (and first double album), Heaven And Hell, which is scheduled for release in the coming months.

The Offspring and SUM 41 play HBF Stadium on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 13 from www.hbfstadium.com.au