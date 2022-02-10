The Most Iconic Tennis Matches of All Time

Rafael Nadal won his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the 2022 Australian Open, taking advantage of Novak Djokovic’s deportation from the country after the Serbian lost his visa battle. These events only pumped up the already-heated discussion about the greatest male tennis player of all time. Although there is never a single go-to parameter to determine the winner, the number of Grand Slam titles is definitely among the strongest arguments in the discussion. In this field, Rafael Nadal leads the way with 21 titles, one more than his two main rivals, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Nevertheless, we will not talk about the “greatest of all times” debates anymore here because the race is still wide open as all three men are still active players. Instead, we will take advantage of this entire tennis hype to recall some of the most memorable tennis matches in the history of the game.

Every tennis fan probably has his/her own opinion about the greatest match of all time. It can have something to do with your favorite era, the player(s), the significance of the match, or its pure quality. The list of possible reasons for you to prefer a certain match over another is long. Nevertheless, we are sure you will remember some of the following events that marked/changed the history of the game. Stay tuned and enjoy the list.

4 – John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut – Wimbledon 1st Round – 2010

‘This was the longest match in tennis history. These two are by no means the game’s greats’ said Mark Abney Tennis betting expert at betting tips 4 you. Neither of them has come anywhere near winning a Grand Slam and yet they have earned a place in this list. The reason it is here is that John Isner won the fifth set 70-68, making Wimbledon organizers change the rules and limiting the number of games in the final set later on.

3 – Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal – Australian Open Final – 2012

This was the longest Grand Slam final in tennis history back at the time. Novak Djokovic enter it off of three Grand Slam trophies in 2011 and on the back of a big win over in-form Andy Murray in the semifinal. The Spaniard was also playing some of the best tennis of his career throughout the tournament as the spectacle was guaranteed. Nadal took the exhausting opening set 7-5 after as many as 80 minutes. Djokovic responded by winning the following two (6-4 and 6-2) and he had a 4-3 lead and 0-40 advantage on Rafa’s serve in the fourth. From then on, Nadal gave everything he had to turn it around and take the set in the tie-break. It seemed that the Spaniard had it done after a 4-2 lead in the decisive set, but Novak had the final word as he closed it out after another huge comeback, winning the fifth set 7-5 on the occasion. The match eventually lasted almost six hours.

2 – Bjorn Borg vs John McEnroe – Wimbledon Final – 1980

Bjorn Borg was one of the most talented tennis players of all time. He was chasing his fifth consecutive Wimbledon silverware in 1980 final where the Swede faced the American hothead John McEnroe in what turned out to be one of the biggest tennis classics ever. McEnroe stunned the Swedish maestro 6-1 in the opening set, but Borg bounce back by clinching two successive sets (7-5 and 6-3 respectively). Bjorn had two match points at 5-4 in the fourth set, but McEnroe saved them and went on to force a tie-break. The rest is history as the fans witnessed one of the most iconic tie-breaks in the history of the game. McEnroe saved five championship points in it and eventually took it down 18-16, thus taking the match into the deciding fifth set. After going 15-40 down in his opening service game of the fifth set, Bjorn Borg went on to win 19 consecutive points on his serve. The Swede eventually won it 8-6 to claim his last Wimbledon trophy.

1 – Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal – Wimbledon Final – 2008

Federer, the King of Grass, was after his sixth subsequent Wimbledon title when he faced his arch-rival Nadal, the King of Clay. The Swiss legend had defeated Nadal in the previous two Wimbledon finals and everyone already saw another title in his hands. Everyone but the Spaniard. Nadal shocked Roger by winning the opening two sets. The Swiss responded with a 7-6 win in the third. Then, Nadal had a 5-2 lead and championship points in the fourth set, but Federer got away with this situation by leveling the score at two sets apiece after winning another tie-break. The momentum swung back and forth in the fifth set, but Nadal showed amazing spirit and mental strength to finally beat Roger Federer in his own backyard. The last set ended 8-6 in Nadal’s favor and it easily marked the end of an era as Federer was no longer untouchable on London’s grass.