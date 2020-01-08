THE MIND WARP PAVILION 4 Let’s dance to Bowie



Get glittered as Australian artists unite in celebration of music icon David Bowie. Stardust covered The Mind Warp Pavilion 4 hits The Court Hotel and will dedicate hours to Bowie and his music. Celebrate Bowie in Northbridge on Saturday, January 11 from 6-10pm.

A sparkling array of musicians will pay homage to the Thin White Duke with their own Bowie interpretations. With performances led by Melbourne’s Thin White Ukes (pictured above) and Australian Idol finalist Chris Murphy they have a mix of new and old faces. Artist Rahalie McGuirk will also be back to create yet another Bowie artwork that will be available for auction with part proceeds going to the Cancer Council.