THE MARK OF CAIN Making their mark



Adelaide heavies The Mark Of Cain have added extra dates to their A Different Kind Of Tension national tour, including a WA show at Badlands Bar on Saturday, August 20 with support from Perth rockers New Talk.

The tour comes on the back of the band’s induction into the South Australian Music Association’s Hall of Fame sitting alongside other legends including No Fixed Address, Cold Chisel, The Angels, Archie Roach and Ruby Hunter and the Masters Apprentices. It’s a remarkable achievement given, unlike many others, they never relocated from their home city of Adelaide since forming back in 1984.

“This is much appreciated, it also addresses a common misgiving from our fans that we should have more recognition (our fans are always right you know) and although for ourselves, we’ve never been a band that seeks attention, we were always proud to be a band from Adelaide that could tour other states and show that Adelaide can and does produce great independent music and we have never compromised on that vision or belief. So we take it as a great honour for this recognition and invitation from SAMIA.” said guitarist John Scott.

The Mark of Cain play Badlands Bar on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, June 14 from www.feelpresents.com