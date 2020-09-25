THE MANY SHADES OF LADY GAGA

Just after announcing the delayed release of her new album Chromatica, Lady Gaga, along with dozens of other music artists, participated in the Global Citizen and World Health Organization special event “One World Together at Home” in support of the fight against COVID-19. She recently came out with the groovy “Rain on Me” ft. Ariana Grande. Not only do fans love the “Poker Face” crooner for her uplifting voice in hard times like these, but they also can’t get enough of her quirky style.

Throughout the years, Gaga hass rocked staple looks, such as the infamous meat dress of the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. However, the singer has also shown us that another, slightly more subtle way to stand out in a crowd is to dress up your style with a fabulous pair of designer eyeglasses. Here is a list of just a few Lady Gaga iconic looks from over the years.

Lady Gaga on her Way to X Factor Performance London (2011)

Gaga sipped tea in London before her X Factor performance while rocking some violet-lens sunnies much like this Vogue design. Perhaps what made these Lady Gaga sunglasses most notable was their unique hexagonal shape. The classic metal frame of these Vogue glasses is made to last while the fun coloured lenses offer strong UV protection for your eyes.

Lady Gaga Leaving X Factor Performance (2011)

The same night, Gaga left her X Factor performance in a long cream blouse and a different pair of spectacles resembling these gold Tom Ford pilot glasses. With this look, she proved that sometimes subtle details make the loudest noise. Tom Ford has some of the highest quality materials and iconic designs in the world of eyewear. With Vision Direct you can get this Lady Gaga look for the best price guaranteed.

Gaga Debuts New Eyeglasses (2016)

There is no doubt that in 2016 everyone went Gaga for this new look. When Lady Gaga debuted these new sophisticated eyeglasses, she showed the world how a slight cat eye and thick black frames could highlight the eyes. She also proved that it’s not impossible to look studious and ready to rock at the same time. These elegant yet dangerous Arise Collective glasses will go with any mood or style.

Super Bowl LI Half Time Performance (2017)

The Super Bowl LI halftime show where the artist performed with glittery cat-eye face paint inspired this Lady Gaga glasses style. This playful look is guaranteed to turn heads in a crowd, making the world your stage. These Dsquared2 eyeglasses are so comfortable and light that they’ll be grabbing everyone else’s attention while you forget you’re even wearing them!

Also inspired the Lady Gaga Super Bowl LI look are these stylish McQ cat eye eyeglasses. While these frames play it a bit safer, there is still plenty of sparkle to give them a unique attitude. These glasses are both fun and practical so you can look fresh for any occasion.

Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper A Star is Born (2018)

Gaga wore these classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers in Bradley Cooper’s recent film “A Star is Born.” Ray-Ban is one of the best sunglasses brands out there thanks to popular designs such as these. Even Lady Gaga knows that sometimes it’s best to stick with the classics when it comes to quality designer eyewear. With a new pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, you just can’t go wrong.

Gaga Met Gala (2019)

No one has forgotten about the iconic Lady Gaga Met Gala look of 2019. The singer perfectly accented her hot pink gown with a pair of oversized sunglasses decorated in sparkly gems. With these Italia Independent shades, you can rock this favourite Gaga Met Gala style. These glasses are just the right amount of fun to spice up any look!