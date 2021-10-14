THE MACKERELS Video Premiere: Can’t Blame the City



Perth indie-pop supergroup The Mackerels have just dropped the video for their latest zinger Can’t Blame the City, releasing it today with a special X-Press Mag premiere.

Fronted by prolific local muso Andy (Goldy) Meredith (Pat Chow, Thee Gold Blooms, Verge Collection), Dylan Szymkow (Will Stoker & The Embers, Thee Gold Blooms, Verge Collection) on guitar, Aidan Gordon (The Reductors, 6s & 7s) on drums, and Alana Kusin on keys and Sean Dominish on bass guitar, The Mackerels have are a deep pool of songwriting and playing experience.

The clip for Can’t Blame the City was filmed out in the wilds of WA’s South West. The band said the stunning backdrop provided “a canvas for Goldy to truly shine on as he gyrates like some sort of Normcore Bush Elvis upon a rocky outcrop.”

“I just hope everyone gets the same enjoyment out of watching Goldy wiggle around out bush as I did filming him do it” said guitarist Dylan Szymkow, who also directed the clip, though he uses the term ‘director’ loosely “…all I did was point the camera at him and demand that he dance!” When asked what was going through his mind during filming, Goldy simply responded “I’ve never felt more powerful!”

Can’t Blame the City is out now through Zimwow and is the second single from The Mackerel’s debut album due for release in early 2022.