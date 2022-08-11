The house always wins in the casino gaming industry. This is especially true when considering a game like roulette which requires nothing more than luck to win big. Regardless of how hot of a winning streak you’re having, if you’re not careful, you might lose everything you’ve won, including your initial wager. We recommend joining our live roulette casino tables at https://winspirit1.com to stand a chance of winning thousands in real cash.

But some people beat ‘the system’ and won big in this game. Perhaps the most popular roulette winner is Chris Wells, who won a lot of money playing this game in the late 1890s. In this post, we’ll cover some of the luckiest roulette winners of all time.

Charles Wells

Charles Wells is a name that will forever be remembered in the annals of gambling history. In 1891, this Englishman took the casino world by storm when he won an astounding $500,000 ($13 million today) in a single day at the Monte Carlo casino. While playing roulette, Wells used the high-risk martingale method, which successfully doubled the losses one had incurred in previous wagers.

His incredible run made him instantly famous, and he was soon dubbed “the man who broke the bank.” Unfortunately, Wells’ luck eventually ran out as he was a fraudster involved in other schemes. He was forced to declare bankruptcy. However, his legend lives on, and he remains one of the most famous gamblers of all time.

Philip Green

2004 was a lucky year for British businessman Philip Green. Green visited the Les Ambassadeurs casino in London in May of that year and had a series of exceptional wins at the roulette table. Over the course of one night, Green wagered an unspecified amount and ended up winning £2 million.

His biggest wins came when he bet huge amounts of cash on a single number and hit it on his very first spin. Thanks to his incredible stroke of good luck, Philip Green went down in history as one of the most successful, and perhaps famous, roulette players of all time.

Ashley Revell

Ashley Revell is one of the luckiest and perhaps most assertive roulette winners of all time. In 2004, he sold all of his possessions, including his car and clothes, and used the money to buy a plane ticket to Las Vegas. Once there, he walked into the Plaza Hotel & Casino and placed all of his money (£76,840) on red at the roulette table.

Against all odds, the ball landed on red, and Ashley won an estimated £153,680. He then used his winnings to buy a new car and a plane ticket back home. Thanks to Ashley’s daring gamble, he became one of the most famous roulette winners in history.

Pedro Grendene Bartelle

Pedro Grendene Bartelle is one of the luckiest roulette winners of all time. Pedro was playing at a casino in Brazil when he hit the jackpot. He won a total of $3.5 million, which is one of the biggest roulette payouts ever. Pedro’s story is truly amazing, and it shows that sometimes lady luck is on your side. So if you’re feeling lucky, don’t be afraid to try your hand at the roulette table. Who knows, you could be the next big winner!