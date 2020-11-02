THE LIQUID PROJECT New single just for you



Perth funk and disco rockers The Liquid Project have turned things up a notch in the back half of 2020. In October they launched their groovy debut single What You Know at Mojo’s, and co-headlined the finale of the World Music Street Party for the Subi Lounge Series. Now the nine-piece are showing no signs of slowing down with the release of their shiny new second single For You.

The track, which came out on Friday, October 30, is packed with plenty of the good vibes and fast paced disco goodness their growing fanbase have come to love and expect from them. The fast-paced house/electronic style tune is also an introspective look on love combined with evolving sections, an epic scat, and solos that give us a taste of what we can look forward to on their incoming debut album, scheduled for release early next year.

“For You is an anthem of love – the joy, the pain and every emotion in between,” lyricist and one of the band’s two lead singers, Daisy Fanning says. “It’s about how hard it can be to forget someone, even when you know you should, and on the other hand how fantastic it can feel to just fall head over heels. It’s about how we often fall for the people we least expect.”

The Liquid Project have been lighting up Perth stages alongside the likes of Odette Mercy and Her Soul Atomics, Soukouss Internationale, Man Sandal and many more for the past 12 months. They have gained a cult following for their rotating vocalists, three-piece horn section and big band aesthetic, plus social awareness, having played the likes of Black Lives Matter, Kangaroo Island Bushfire and Suicide Awareness fundraisers.

The Liquid Project’s new single For You is out now. Check it out below, or on Spotify, Youtube and at theliquidproject.com