THE LIME SPIDERS Back in the lime light

Australian psych-rock/punk band The Lime Spiders will play an exclusive Perth show at Amplifier on Saturday, November 19.

The band’s first WA show in some years comes hot on the heels of the release of vocalist/founding member Mick Blood’s book, Lime Light: The Definitive Story Of The Lime Spiders.

Mick Blood’s account of the band explores their journey from humble beginnings through to being signed to a major label, Virgin Records. The Lime Spiders’ second single, Slave Girl became the biggest-selling independent Australian single of all time, while their 1987 single, Weirdo Libido, was the first song ever played on ABC’s RAGE and featured in the smash hit film, Young Einstein.

The Lime Spiders were signed to Virgin Music Australia, releasing three studio albums to international acclaim. Their debut album, The Cave Comes Alive, topped the American CMJ College music charts and received three ARIA Award nominations. On the strength of the overseas success of this album, the band undertook a US tour which included 13 shows supporting P.i.L. and in 1988 went on to perform as a feature act at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival.

The Lime Spiders play Amplifier on Saturday, November 19, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to tickets.393murray.com.au