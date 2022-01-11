THE LAUGH RESORT Your home of homegrown lols



Australia’s longest running comedy club, The Laugh Resort, have revealed an eclectic mix of the best and brightest WA and visiting Aussie comedians for Fringe World 2022, running from Friday, January 14 until Sunday, February 13.

The Laugh Resort, which was voted WA Comedy’s Fave Venue of 2020, ramps up from a year-round monthly residency at The Shoe in Yagan Square to host more than 12 events over 23 days of the festival, starring no less than 50 comedians in back-to-back shows, five nights a week from Wednesday until Sunday.

Manager Di Star said while the festival landscape’s altered, showcasing almost all West Aussie lineups has meant business as usual for the uniquely not-for-profit Club, which has nurtured and championed local talent for over three decades, giving rise to some of Australian comedy’s biggest names.

“We’re excited by the recent shift in focus to local artists – for the festival, for audiences and the media – recognising some of the best talent in the world exists here and getting to know now some of our ‘overnight success stories’ they’ll declare ‘breakout stars’ in future years,” said Star.

One such artist is Ayden Doherty, returning with Birthday Party for A Dead Friend – a wickedly funny exploration of surviving life’s mental health hazards, 10 years in the making. Its debut was a hit with audiences and critics alike, being shortlisted for the Fringe World 2021 Comedy Award before judging was halted due to lockdown and no winners announced, making it a hot favourite in 2022.

Fringe Cabaret Award winner and festival fixture Tomás Ford is flexing his musical muscles and leaning heavily into the comedy genre with his world premiere Campfire Ukulele Torture, an hour of silly string songs and life-hacks from the master bush scout also known as an international party icon.

Tomás shares opening weekend with another world premiere from Fringe World 2018 Best Comedy Winner Luke Bolland. Come Play With Me gives those who aspire to the limelight a chance to volunteer to co-star on stage with Bolland in impromptu comedy sketches.

Sketch comedy fans won’t want to pass on the encore chance to see cinephile Nicola Macri’s nationwide festival hit The Hilary Duff Film Reenactment Festival, returning for three weekends of matinees during Fringe.

Sunday, January 23 and Sunday, January 30 welcome wholesome fun for under 18s with Melbourne Comedy Fest’s Class Clowns Crash Course workshops, for those entering the upcoming Raw Comedy comp for teens or with a general interest in writing or performing comedy. With Class Clowns alumni such as Aaron Chen and WA’s own Joel Creasey, this could be just the ticket to igniting a creative passion or even career.

If it’s pure stand-up you enjoy, find a different curated selection of today’s and tomorrow’s comedy stars each Wednesday in The Laugh Resort 9 at 9. It’s supreme bang for buck and perfect for the undecided, with previous guests including Rove, Dave Callan, Georgie Carroll and Rory Lowe.

More shows offering multi-act lineups are Three Bearded Blokes – three generations of emerging Perth comedy stars; and A Pair of Jokers, starring one-liner kings Haydn Tuia (Funny Faces Winner) and the ‘Doustie’ (WA Comedy Award) winning crowd favourite – for his affable delivery of jaw- dropping “you can’t say that!” moments of hilarity – David Tuffley.

Tuffley also stars in the sixth annual return of worldwide late-night hit The Nasty Show, with expat creator Jez Watts and WA heavyweights Andrew Wolfe and Laura Davis – who were set to hit Melbourne and London last year before they were grounded in WA. This show gives very good comedians permission to behave very badly, all in good fun.

Two visiting acts are set to arrive for Fringe’s final week: Eligible is the new hour from award winning SA comic, top bloke and confirmed bachelor Kel Balnaves, a favourite at comedy clubs the nation over; and Albany’s own Darwin-based comedy star, Amy Hetherington, returns to her home state with newborn bub Ruby as her co-star in the premiere of parenting comedy Crying Over Spilt Milk.

Wrapping up the season, regular of ABC Radio, Foxtel Aurora and guest reporter on The Project, Simone Springer talks dating as a single parent in her hotly anticipated debut hour SOLO. She’s also the host of this year’s fourth annual Galentine’s Day Gala starring nine of the fest’s top comics of the female persuasion on the festival’s closing night, of Sunday, February 13 (Valentine’s Day Eve).

With something to tickle every taste in humour, and for a broader age range than ever (ages 12+), plus comfy seats, cool aircon and show-goer discounts at the family-owned Shoe Bar & Café, The Laugh Resort promises to be a popular Fringe comedy destination all festival long.

The Laugh Resort at The Shoe Bar & Cafe have announced their comedy program for Fringe World 2022. For more information and to buy tickets, head to fringeworld.com.au