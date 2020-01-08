THE LAUGH RESORT Providing the lols at Fringe 2020!



Perth’s longest running comedy club (est 1991), The Laugh Resort, makes a splash once again this Fringe following a massive first year there with yet another bumper festival season, hosting 23 shows at Fringe World from Wednesday–Sunday, January 18–February 17, 2020.

Relaunched in its new home at Yagan Square’s Shoe Bar in 2018, for Fringe they’ll be operating Wed-Sun all month.

The Club will host a hand-picked selection of Australian and international comedians, including Gordon Southern (UK), Maria Hermann (USA), Jacques Barrett (SYD), Ting Lim (QLD/SGP), and 2019 Australia’s Got Talent finalist Umit Bali (IND/FJI).

WA made comics make up 50% of the program. From the Club which helped nurture Rove, Dave Callan, Hughesy, Claire Hooper and many more, there are several this year worthy of mention, with their own tips being Matt Storer, The Motherhood, Jon Pinder and ex-Perthling Brett Blake.

Proving its popularity with audiences and comedians from around Australia and the world, the not-for-profit club’s Manager Di Star said the upcoming season is more diverse and impressive than the last. Before it all kicks off, the Club’s regular year round 3rd Wednesday of the month show January 15 will be a special Fringe preview (which sold out in 2019) starring acts from the venue’s festival program and visiting special guests.

And don’t forget, on the last Thursday of Fringe, get the girl gang along to the 2nd annual Galentine’s Day Gala, celebrating women (in comedy) with some of festival’s finest comedians of the female persuasion.

The Laugh Resort hits The Shoe Bar, Yagan Square from Wednesday – Sunday, January 18 – February 17, 2020 Tickets via FRINGE WORLD.