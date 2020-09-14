The Latest Microphones on the Market Today



Whether you are a concert musician, a vocalist, or an amateur instrumentalist who likes to record themselves at home, everybody needs a good microphone. It makes a world of difference in not just concerts, but also when in the studio where musicians record their music and even with recorded press interviews. The higher the quality of your microphone is, the better the sound quality you’ll get. In this article, we will explore the latest microphones in the market today that can give you the audio output you need.

Lewitt LCT 640 TS

This is one of the best available microphones in the market right now, and it comes with a ton of perks. The Lewitt LCT 640 TS microphone has a twin diaphragm capsule as well as an integrated capsule matching system. The ‘TS’ in the microphone’s name means it is a twin system that works in the regular multi-pattern microphone mode or a dual-mode. This flexibility gives you options where you can adjust the pickup pattern after you record something, and you can also use it in the studio since this gives you quite a few recording options.

Shure SM57

Shure’s microphones have always been solid and provide some of the best performances that you can get out of a microphone, and the SM57 is no exception. The great thing about this model is the fact that you can use it in the studio or a live performance, and it would work perfectly in either case. Still, as explained on https://musicaroo.com/audio-technica-at2035-review/, you need a preamp if you want to use a microphone to record vocals. This goes to just about any microphone as you will get a poor sound quality if you record vocals without one.

AKG C636

This is one of the best microphones for studio recording and it is also great for capturing vocals. The AKG C636 is a condenser microphone that boasts a dynamic and complex design. With this device, you get a clear, full sound. It also doesn’t have the problems you might encounter with other condenser microphones like the harsh hype and the often annoying phase shift peak problems. The main problem with the AKG C636 is its price, which is fair enough since you will be paying for high quality.

Rode NT1A

This is another condenser microphone, but the Rode NT1A is more of an entry-level microphone for those still exploring the vast world of audio recording. The great thing about this one is its diversity, as it can be used in almost any application, whether that is recording vocals or instruments and for some limited live performances as well. It comes with a full-range frequency response and an impressive SPL handling, so it will definitely be enough for most users.

Audio Technica AE2300

You can’t talk audio without bringing up Audio Technica. The AE2300 is a great mid-range microphone with a tailored frequency response and an optional low-pass filter. The microphone also has an SPL cardioid design, so it is perfect for percussion, guitar amps, drums, and brass. The AE2300 is also a favorite for many live performers since it has a very compact design, so it works great in a live environment. This microphone has an excellent design and excellent transient response, and it is also priced at a little over $200, which is pretty reasonable considering its high quality.

Sennheiser MD421

This is one of Sennheiser’s best microphones, particularly useful for studio use. It has a great dynamic design and an excellent audio output. The Sennheiser MD421 is best used with guitar, toms, drums, and bass cabs, and a lot of musicians use it in recording sessions.

Sontronics Aria Microphone

Last but not least, the Sontronics Aria microphone is a condenser type with a cardioid design. It sounds natural and gives off a smooth and excellent audio quality. With this microphone, you won’t get high frequency hyping or the brittleness that is problematic with a lot of other microphone designs. It works perfectly with vocals and acoustic guitars in particular because it captures that beautiful acoustic sound.

Before you go and buy a microphone, it is important to ask yourself why you need one. If you’re going to get one for live music sessions, it will need to have certain properties. If it will be used for studio recording, it will need different properties. So, consider how you will use it, and then set a budget. There are a lot of great options in the market, but you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a microphone, especially if you’re going to use it for amateur recording or limited live sessions.