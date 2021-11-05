THE KILLERS Somebody told me



The Killers have announced they will return to Australia and New Zealand in November and December next year. The nine-date Imploding The Mirage Tour hits arenas and outdoor stages across both countries including a date at Perth’s RAC Arena on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Originally announced in 2020 when COVID first halted worldwide touring, this will be The Killers’ first time back on our shores since their 2018 Australasian tour which included ten completely sold-out arena shows.

The Killers will tour in celebration of their sixth studio album, the critically-acclaimed ARIA #1 album Imploding The Mirage and it’s lead single Caution. Imploding The Mirage was self-produced by the band in partnership with musical engineer Shawn Everett (The War On Drugs, Kacey Musgraves, Beck) and Foxygen multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Rado. The album, as a whole, is heavily influenced by the likes of Kate Bush, Peter Gabriel, Bruce Springsteen and New Order and promises something of a return to the Heartland Rock sounds of much-loved albums like Sam’s Town and Battle Born. The list of featured artists includes Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War On Drugs), Blake Mills, and Lucius.

Earlier this year while touring was still on hold due to the ongoing pandemic, The Killers released their seventh studio album, the quieter, character-study-driven album, Pressure Machine, which includes Quiet Town and Runaway Horses (featuring Phoebe Bridgers).

The Killers first burst onto the scene in 2004, topping Australian charts and going double platinum with debut album Hot Fuss. Featuring hit singles Mr. Brightside and Somebody Told Me, the album received instant popularity and widespread international success. Since then, the band have sold over thirty million albums worldwide, and headlined all of the world’s top festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and received countless accolades including multiple Grammy nominations, American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards and NME Awards.

The Killers’ Imploding The Mirage Tour hits RAC Arena on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Tickets go on sale Monday, November 15 from ticketek.com.au