THE KILLERS An announcement sure beats a cancellation



Las Vegas showmen The Killers return to Australia for four massive headline shows this November, including RAC Arena on Wednesday, November 18.

The Killers will tour our shores as part of the Imploding The Mirage 2020 tour, playing headline shows and festivals across the globe in celebration of their sixth studio album Imploding The Mirage (out Friday, May 23).

Today’s tour news coincides with the release of lead single Caution, the world’s first taste of Imploding The Mirage. The track is the band’s first new material since the January 2019 release of stand-alone single Land Of The Free.

Imploding The Mirage was self-produced by the band in partnership with musical engineer Shawn Everett (The War On Drugs, Kacey Musgraves, Beck) and Foxygen multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Rado. The album as a whole is heavily influenced by the likes of Kate Bush, Peter Gabriel, Bruce Springsteen and New Order and promises something of a return to the heartland rock sounds of much-loved albums like Sam’s Town and Battle Born. The list of featured artists includes Lindsey Buckingham, k.d. lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (The War On Drugs), Blake Mills and Lucius.

The Killers have been on a roll in Australia. On the very same day that last album Wonderful Wonderful hit #1 on the ARIA Album Chart, the band took to the stage at the MCG for the 2017 AFL Grand Final and, well, killed their set, which featured a memorable cover of Midnight Oil’s Forgotten Years.

Imploding The Mirage is out Friday, May 23. The Killers play RAC Arena on Wednesday, November 18. Tickets on sale on Monday, March 23 (1pm local time) via frontiertouring.com/thekillers and ticketek.com.au.