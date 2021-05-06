THE KILL DEVIL HILLS Farewelling Timothy Nelson with “a helluva night”



The Kill Devil Hills have announced keyboard player and vocalist Timothy Nelson is moving on, and they’re set to celebrate his final show for the group with “a helluva night” at Freo.Social on Friday, July 11. The local legends will also be joined on the night by Carla Geneve and former KDH founding member Steve Joines.

Timothy Nelson is a multi-WAMAward winning artist that has been with The Kill Devil Hills for the past eight years.

The group shared the news this week on their Facebook page:

“[DEEP VOICE]…but It is with great sadness, gravity and a curly wig on, that we must announce the imminent departure from the band of Mr Timothy Nelson,” it read. “He’s been with us for about 8 of the band’s 18 years on this good earth. And he’s been an incredible part of what we do. It sucks that he’s going but he’s got other fish (with Fins) to fry…”

“So we want this next show ~Tim’s final regular show with the band ~ to be a helluva night. We will place an extra-long set showcasing a bunch of our material he has personally chosen to play.”

The Kill Devil Hills also announced in April that a new album was on the way. “Our new (6th?) studio album finally in the can. 10 tracks of sonic therapy. Been a fkn awesome week at RADA Studios in Freo-mental finishing off the bastard thing. It’s a weird one,” they said.

Carla Geneve is a WAM Song of the Year and multiple WAMAward winner. The Albany-born songwriter’s debut album Learn to Like It is out this year.

The Kill Devil Hills play Freo.Social on Friday, July 11. For more info and to buy tickets head to moshtix.com.au.