THE KID LAROI No kidding



The Kid LAROI is set to return to Australia and New Zealand in May and June 2022 for his first ever headlining tour. Fresh off the heels of his debut VMA performance and sold out NYC show at Irving Plaza, the End of the World Tour kicks off in the United States before heading across the globe.

The Australia/New Zealand leg of the tour will begin on Thursday, May 26 in The Kid LAROI’s hometown of Sydney, before heading to Perth’s RAC Arena on Monday, May 30, and then onto Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Wellington and Auckland.

The Kid LAROI is riding on a wave of international success on the back of his world beating hit Stay with Justin Bieber. On his biggest tour down under to date, the 18 year old is expected to play tracks from his recent ARIA #1 project F*CK LOVE, which includes hits like Without You, Always Do, and Go.

The Kid LAROI hits RAC Arena on Monday, May 30, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 from handsometours.com