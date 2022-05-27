THE HARD-ONS Party hard



Aussie punk royalty The Hard-Ons will make their long-awaited return to WA this August. The announcement follows their AIR Awards Best Independent Rock Album nomination for I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken, and the group’s surprise APRA Awards performance of Know Your Product in tribute to The Saints’ Chris Bailey.

The band will play The Prince of Wales, Bunbury, on Thursday, August 4; Amplifier, Perth, on Friday, August 5; Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, on Saturday, August 6; and Mojo’s Bar, Fremantle, on Sunday, August 7.

The tour follows the unprecedented chart success and fantastic response to their new album I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken – their first with new singer, and previously one of the band’s biggest fans, Tim Rogers. As the You Am I frontman recently told Blunt: “I’m a fan first and foremost. [They were] the first band I loved that I could see, the first band I got my nose broken to, [and the first band] I lost my hearing to.”

One of Australia’s most loved and influential bands from the mid- 80s through to now, The Hard-Ons came out of the multicultural South-West Sydney suburb of Punchbowl and quickly won a large following nationally with their irreverent attitude and catchy, noisy high energy sound.

Appearing on the Radio Birdman-influenced Sydney scene of the early 80s and preceding the punk-pop boom of the 90s, The Hard-Ons were a musical bridge and became a punk and alternative music sensation, sharing bills with the likes of The Ramones and Nirvana and appearing on numerous Big Days Outs. Soon to celebrate 40 years together, their new album with new kid Tim Rogers is their 13th.

