The gambling industry is recovering at a record pace since the pandemic

The American Gambling Association (AGA) presented the reporting data on the development the US gambling industry in 2021. The gambling sphere is being restored at a record pace and has already brought business income in the amount of $ 13.6 billion. And this with the fact that the tax on winnings in US casinos at the federal level reaches 35%.

AGA experts analyzed the US gambling market and presented encouraging data. Despite the fact that the gambling industry has been hit hard by the COVID19 pandemic, the gambling business has already significantly strengthened its position and even exceeded pre-crisis growth indicators.

The second quarter of 2021 brought the US gambling industry record revenue $ 13.6 billion. The previous record figure was recorded in the third quarter 2019, it was $ 11.1 billion – 22.5% less than at the moment. In total, operators of the states of Nevada, Pennsylvania and New Jersey earned money on gambling.

It is noteworthy that the proceeds from land-based casinos have not yet returned to their previous indicators. At the moment, the industry is based on virtual platforms betting, online casino, virtual poker. However, along with the progression vaccination of the population and the attendance of land-based gambling establishments, opening up prospects for even greater revenue growth.

If we talk about annual indicators, then the most successful for the gambling business USA was 2019. Operators’ annual income on the eve of the pandemic was $ 43.6 billion. This was followed by the collapse of the industry in 2020, associated with the spread of coronavirus and forced self-isolation. Now experts are putting forward the maximum bold predictions, foreshadowing the revenue of the gambling industry in 2021 at the level of $ 44 billion.

For Europeans, for instance Latvinians, in the first half of 2021, gambling revenues decreased by 26% due to restrictions related to the pandemic.

For 6 months of 2021, fees amounted to € 7 million, which is almost 3 times less than expected. Signe Byrne, Head of the Lotteries Control Inspectorate and gambling, believes that this situation is associated with a pandemic.

Byrne recalls that over the entire six months land-based gambling establishments have been operating for 16 days in total. And, although the interactive part of the business did not stop, on average industry performance suffered.

Janis Tregers, a member of the Society for Interactive Gambling, a representative of one of the gambling companies of the country, noted that in the first half of this year, the industry interactive gambling has grown by about 5%. The businessman emphasizes that, although the upward trend in online gambling is present, the volumes have not yet gone beyond the pre-quarantine period. Thus, to conclude that now all amateurs land-based gambling houses and new casinos play online, you can’t.

There are 17 gambling operators currently operating in Latvia: halls and casinos organize games by 10 operators from the list of licensed companies, online – 13. The gambling business employs almost 3 thousand employees. After a long break in June of this year, only 63 gambling halls out of 270 were opened existing legally. The Latvian Profile Association believes that this is due to a decrease in the number of clients due to the introduction of the Self-Exclusion Register, a pandemic, a ban on gambling for debtors in payments to minors and with a number of other measures currently in force in the country.

The Latvian Fiscal Service confirms the recessive state of the industry, which is reflected in budget receipts: compared to 2019, receipts fell by 2/3 – from € 20 million in 2019 to € 7.03 million in 2021.

