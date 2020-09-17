THE FLYING SCOTSMAN Set to fly again



After closing its doors in April, The Flying Scotsman is set to be brought back to life. WA hospitality team Three Pound Group, who are behind some of Perth’s best-known venues including The Stables, The Reveley and The Camfield, have acquired the iconic Mt Lawley venue. This week they announced plans to breathe new life into the Beaufort Street pub with large-scale renovations over the next 12 months.

“We have started all of our current venues from scratch so this will be the group’s first renovation of a heritage-listed venue,” said Three Pound Group General Manager and Co-owner, Tim McLernon. “The Flying Scotsman has always been a pub that our group has kept an eye on so when it became available, we jumped at the chance to acquire it and add it to our portfolio. We think it complements our existing assets very well and we know that we will be able to turn it into a venue that will suit the local community.”

The group have indicated there will be significant changes to the design of the venue including an upgrade of the alfresco area and a fresh menu headed by executive chef, Ben Keal, featuring the modern-Australian pub classics that have proved popular in Three Pound Group’s other venues.

“The Scotto” was the cornerstone of Mt Lawley’s music and entertainment scene for twenty years. Like much of Mt Lawley, the venue was already in a vulnerable position due to rising rental costs in the area, and was sadly one of the first major venues in Perth to become a casualty of the Coronavirus shutdowns.

