THE DROP Look who’s dropping by



Aussie music festival The Drop will return to WA in 2023, hitting Busselton’s Barnard Park on Saturday, April 15.

World-beating pop star Tones And I (pictured above) leads the line-up alongside Matt Corby and Dune Rats, with Cub Sport, Gretta Ray, Shag Rock, TOWNS and Hallie also set to perform.

The Drop Festival is a national touring festival that follows the Australian leg of the World Surf League Championship Tour and other associated major surfing events around the country. The festival makes its return to Bondi and Coffs Harbour in October before arriving in Coolangatta, Newcastle and Torquay next year.

The Drop hits Barnard Park on Saturday, April 15, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to thedroplive.com