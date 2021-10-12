THE COURTYARD CLUB Start your weekends right



The State Theatre Centre of WA and RTRFM have announced the return of The Courtyard Club, a free seven-week concert series taking place every Friday evening from November 5 to December 17 in the State Theatre Centre Courtyard.

With a licensed bar, food options and RTRFM’s Vishnu presenting Friday Drivetime live, The Courtyard Club is again set to be a popular place to kick off weekends in the city.

The series begins at 5pm on Friday, November 5 as part of Perth International Jazz Festival with a live set from Daniel Susnjar Afro Peruvian Jazz Group, followed by a free night of jazz.

Other featured artists during the other weeks include Bambuseae Rhythm Section, Smol Fish, Man Sandal, Young Robin, Dave Hole, and Tashi (solo).

December begins with Eloise Madison and The Struggling Kings, followed by jazz from Trisk and Turiya.

The series closes on Friday, December 17 with a party featuring Ken Paolo and The Space Cadets and Randa and The Soul Kingdom.

Each live show will be followed by sets from some of the best DJs in town, including Taylah Strano (Breakfast with Taylah), Matt Perrett (Drivetime), Nina BC (Full Frequency), Pindan Princess, Colin Morrison (Underground Solution), Larry D and TLC.

The Courtyard Club runs from Friday, November 5 until Friday, December 17 in the State Theatre Centre Courtyard. For more info visit rtrfm.com.au