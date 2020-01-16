THE CORNER GALLERY 20Twenty Fire Relief re-opening



Subiaco space The Corner Gallery is reopening and hosting a selection of events in support of fire relief. Opening night 20Twenty Fire Relief Group Exhibition combines the talents of over 20 artists, taking place on Friday, February 7, followed by consecutive creative conferences from Wednesday, February 12 to Friday, February 14.

Half of the art sales will be donated the fire relief between the charities of NSW RFS, WWF Australia, Red Cross, The Rescue Collective and Koalas In Care.

This unique venue combines exhibitions, live art and music under one roof, bringing in a number of artists on it’s opening night with the likes of Pippa Mcmanus, James Giddy, Greg Lewis, Steve Browne, Louise Coghill, Liam Dee, Alice Ford, Rachel Claire, Rob Jenkins, Prez Juan, Alex Miller, Hans Bruechle, Ariel Katzir, Andie Taylor, Buello, Stephen Bailey, Zev Weinstein, Jen Taylor, Kellie Orr, Chris Gurney, Amaani Alikhan, Smij and Jake Rotham.

Also joining the party are musical artists Noah Dillon (pictured above), Fraeya and Good Bike.

The Creative Conference introduces speakers from a number of impressive creative industries such as photographer Russell Ord and cinematographer Rick Rifici to name a couple. A donation of $10 from each ticket will further be put towards the WIRES charity.

The Corner Gallery reopens Friday, February 7 hosting 20Twenty Fire Relief Group Exhibition followed by a Creative Conference from Wednesday, February 12 to Friday, February 14. Tickets and info available HERE.