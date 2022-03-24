THE CLOUDS Tour of the century



Aussie indie band The Clouds will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1991 debut album Penny Century with a national tour, hitting Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Penny Century was an instant favourite with Australians for its indie guitar pop goodness on hits like Hieronymus, Soul Eater, Anthem and more. The album reached #14 on the Australian charts and was certified Gold.

The classic line-up of Jodi Phillis (guitar/vocals), Trish Young (bass/vocals), Dave Easton (guitar) and Raphael Whittingham (drums) will play Penny Century in full plus a special encore of hits including Say It, Cloud Factory, Red Serenade, Bower of Bliss, Sweetest Thing and more.

The Clouds hit Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 28 from metropolistouring.com