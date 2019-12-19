THE CHOIR OF MAN Welcome to The Jungle



The Choir of Man make their Fringe World debut with good-time, powerhouse vocals smashing your favourite pub classics, rock ballads and pop hits from January 17 to February 12, 2020 at The Ice Cream Factory.

Direct from the stages of their world tour, including the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and two Sydney Opera House seasons, The Choir of Man has been dubbed “The ultimate-feel good show” offering up 90 minutes of indisputable joy. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.



The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sing everything – pub tunes, folk, show tunes, classic rock – all to roof-raising heights. Featuring songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Guns N’ Roses and more, the cast features world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists.

Nine mates welcome you to their local pub, The Jungle, a beautifully hospitable haunt where brioche buns are out, banter and ballads are in, and the community can gather over a few brewskis and leave their troubles behind. The Choir of Man is here to remind you of everything you love about an old-fashioned pub, complete with a working beer tap. From the faded décor to the loveable characters, the stage is set for a show that will blast through the ceiling.

The Choir of Man runs at Fringe World 2020 from January 17 – February 12 at The Ice Cream Factory.