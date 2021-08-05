THE CHEVELLES God save McQueen

Perth’s own garage-power-pop legends The Chevelles are launching their latest single Steve McQueen (I Wish I Was) at Mojos Bar, this Saturday, August 7 with Rineharts and The Killer Hipsters.

Steve McQueen (I Wish I Was) is the first single off an upcoming studio album scheduled for release in early 2022 with long time collaborators, Little Steven Van Zandt’s (Soprano’s, Bruce Springsteen) at Wicked Cool Records out of New York.

Emerging from COVID-craziness with 16 tunes penned over the last 18 months, The Chevelles are recorded and ready to release their latest body of work making it their fifth studio album and twenty-third release. The four piece are showing no signs of slowing down either, or as singer-songwriter of The Chevelles, Duane Smith put it: “Fuck just getting older, let’s get louder!”

