THE CHARLATANS Bring their ‘Best Of’ tour to Perth



The Charlatans have announced they are bringing their 32nd Anniversary Best Of Tour to Australia. The tour was originally meant to celebrate 30 years of the band, but had been delayed due to the pandemic. The UK indie legends will hit major cities across the country before landing at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, October 15.

The set list will feature international hits and cult favourites from across The Charlatan’s expansive discography, including The Only One I Know, Sproston Green, Then, Weirdo, One to Another, North Country Boy, How High, Plastic Machinery and more.

Since forming in the West Midlands in 1988, The Charlatans have had a remarkable and genre-bursting career, notching up thirteen Top 40 studio albums and wining fans across the world. The classic Charlatans sound – driving Hammond organ, Northern Soul and house-influenced rhythms, swaggering guitars and Tim Burgess’ sunny yet somehow yearning vocal – is instantly recognisable.

During the pandemic, Tim Burgess was hosting album listening parties on Twitter which culminated in a best-selling book, The Listening Party. Everyone from Oasis to Iron Maiden and Kylie Minogue to Paul McCartney took part.

However, it’s back to the ‘day job’ for the band’s frontman when he returns to Australia with Martin Blunt, Mark Collins and Tony Rogers to play the indie hits which have defined their astounding 32-year career.

The Charlatans play Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, October 15, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au