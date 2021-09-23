THE CAT EMPIRE The final hello



The Cat Empire have announced a national tour hitting Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, December 11. It will be the final time the original line up will be performing together, as the group welcomes “a new generation taking over.”

After twenty years and over 1,500 live shows, to the sorrow of many fans, The Cat Empire, announced their decision to disband last week. The group say the decision was made to make way for the next iteration, with percussionist and frontman Felix Riebel and keys player Ollie McGill moving forward as members. To mark this milestone, the band will release several songs, old favourites and brand new, in the months before the tour.

In a statement, The Cat Empire said, “deepest thanks for sharing this journey with us, for your devotion, for playing our music, sharing it with your friends and family, carrying it around the world in your backpacks, allowing it to be the soundtrack to your big life moments, for attending our shows, and for making it all so worthwhile and enriching.“

Members Will Hull-Brown, Ryan Monro, Harry James Angus, Jamshid DJ Jumps, and the manager Corene, will be celebrating the line-up’s final moments, with special guests set to feature from the band’s entire career.

Supporting entertainment on the evening comes courtesy of Ollie McGill on solo piano, Grace Barbé, and Sunshine Brothers in an all ages event.

The Cat Empire hit Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, December 11. To buy tickets and for more info visit thecatempire.com