THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT Flying over to Freo



Australian rockers The Butterfly Effect have announced their fourth studio album, the aptly titled IV, will be released later this year. Following earlier snippets of new material via recent singles Nil By Mouth and So Tired, the original and reformed line-up of Ben Hall, Clint Boge, Glenn Esmond and Kurt Goedhart will hit the road to celebrate the impending new album with a ten-date national tour. The four-piece will be joined by fellow Aussie heavies Thornhill and Caligula’s Horse for the run of dates, with a WA show at Metropolis Fremantle on Sunday, October 16.

Over 13 years since The Butterfly Effect’s last studio album Final Conversation of Kings was released, alongside a hiatus and a reunion back in 2018, anticipation has been ongoing for new music from the revered rockers. And while the road to the upcoming release has been one of invigoration and excitement, guitarist Kurt Goedhart explains, “It feels like this is our first album. We’ve had so much time off from each other and The Butterfly Effect music that it all feels new again. It feels fresh, it feels exciting. After we parted ways all those years ago, I never felt the music from us was finished, I knew we had more to give, so it’s amazing to have this opportunity to fulfil these musical journeys.”

Echoing Kurt’s sentiments, vocalist Clint Boge shares, “It’s been a long time between albums and we are beyond excited to be bringing old fans and new fans new material, I can’t wait to share it with everyone.” And while the wait for a new album from The Butterfly Effect has seemed like an eternity for Butters devotees over the years, the journey has been equally elongated for the band, as drummer Ben Hall adds,“Recording this album has been one hell of a journey! Some of these ideas have been floating around since 2009 so to be finally recording and releasing them is something that I actually never thought would come to fruition!”

The Butterfly Effect released their debut self-titled EP back in 2001, and followed up with their debut full-length Begins Here, which debuted at number 24 on the ARIA Albums charts and topped the independent charts. In 2006, the group’s sophomore album Imago debuted at number 2 on the ARIA Albums charts, while their third album, 2008’s Final Conversation of Kings debuted at number 3.

Plans for a fourth studio album came to a halt in 2012 with the announcement of Boge’s departure from the group, and the band ultimately disbanded altogether in 2016. A few years later, the original line-up reunion for The Butterfly Effect saw the group completely sell out a national headline tour in March 2018.

Clint concludes, “I’ve forgotten what it’s like to take a whole album’s worth of new songs on the road, it’s going to be fun to see what works out there. One thing I really love and am really excited about is hearing how the songs change, morph and evolve on tour.” And the excitement to hit the road is palpable, with Ben sharing, “This could quite possibly be the most excited I’ve been to hit the road in our career. With Thornhill and Caligula’s Horse joining us, it’s going to be a great tour!”

The Butterfly Effect play Metropolis Fremantle on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Tickets are on sale Thursday, June 9 from www.thebutterflyeffectband.com.au