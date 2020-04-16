THE BLUE ROOM THEATRE 2020 Season launch online



In the spirit of celebration for this year’s programmed artists and their hard work, on Thursday, April 16, The Blue Room Theatre are launching online to showcase the season that was, and the season that will be. Streamed straight into your living room, a series of tantalising tasters will spice up the monotony of working from home, Netflix binges, half-assed workouts and long walks to the fridge.

While they would love nothing more than to welcome you with open arms into The Blue Room Theatre to launch the 2020 Season with you, and to celebrate the WA artists who keep the pulse of our city beating, amidst the coronavirus cancellations and gathering restrictions, they’re unable to assemble the community in person to do this.

You can tune into the activities and be part of the fun through Facebook and Instagram, and can even join the hottest Zoom of the week – a parting disco Zoom with none other than Blue Room outgoing Executive Director, Julian Hobba, on the decks.

Gather with The Blue Room Theatre and enjoy the online party of their 2020 Season Thursday, April 16. For details for how to participate, click here.