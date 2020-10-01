THE BIG HOO-HAA! Celebrate 18th birthday and new home



After 18 years, Lazy Susan’s Comedy Den, which hosts the iconic weekly improv show, The Big HOO-HAA!, is moving out of The Brisbane Hotel. The Big HOO-HAA! will celebrate its 18th birthday with a special show on Friday, October 9 at The Octagon Theatre, UWA, a night set to feature many cast favourites past and present. Afterwards patrons can enjoy the weekly show at The Rosemount Hotel on Thursday nights.

Since 2002, The Big HOO-HAA! has been introducing audiences to the best of local improvised comedy where audience suggestions create improvised sketches and a no-holds-barred battle of wits and a race to the punch line.

The Little HOO-HAA! has a school holiday season at The Dolphin Theatre in October. Shapiro Tuesdays will be restarting at The Rosemount Hotel as well in the near future.

