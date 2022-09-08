The Best Dental Implants: How to Choose the Right One for You? 

Are you in need of the best dental implants in Sydney? If so, you may be amazed how to choose the right one for you. With all the different types and brands of dental implants available today, it can be challenging to know which is the best option. In this blog post, we will examine the different types of dental implants and help you decide which is the best option for you.

What are Dental Implants?

Dental implants are replacements for extracted teeth that function and appear like a natural teeth. They differ from false teeth and dentures because they can replace an individual tooth and have a stronger foundation. Individuals with dental implants also do not experience any inconvenience in their daily lives.

In addition, taking care of dental implants is easy as regular brushing and flossing are more than adequate to keep them long-lasting. Consequently, dental implants provide individuals with a durable and low-maintenance option for replacing teeth.

Selecting The Right Material For The Implant

Dental implants are a popular and effective way to replace missing teeth. The procedure involves placing a small titanium screw in the jawbone, an anchor for the new tooth. However, one essential factor in determining the implant’s success is choosing the suitable material for the new tooth.

There are two main types of implant materials: ceramic and porcelain. Ceramic implants are made from a strong, durable material resistant to staining and chipping. Porcelain implants are more aesthetically pleasing but more susceptible to damage. As a result, it is essential to discuss with your dentist which type of implant is right for you.

Other options are listed below:-

Titanium

titanium as the most popular choice when choosing the suitable material for your dental implants.

First, it is considered safe by all regulatory authorities across the globe.

Second, titanium is biocompatible; hence, it can integrate with tissue and bone without causing infection or additional complications.

Third, the metal is only used for the screw and abutment, with porcelain favouring the crown to give it a realistic tooth-like appearance.

Finally, titanium implants are more affordable than their counterparts. Hence, if you want a more cost-effective implant, it will be better suited for you.

Zirconia

Zirconia is a solid and durable ceramic material known for being fracture resistant. It makes it an ideal choice for dental implants, as it can provide similar levels of durability and resilience as titanium.

However, zirconia is also considered to be healthier for the gum tissue and hypoallergenic. It makes it a safe choice for those with allergies or sensitivities. While zirconia may be more expensive than titanium due to its higher production cost, it could be a brilliant choice for those with a flexible budget.

Types of Dental Implants

Dental implants are a popular solution for missing teeth, offering several benefits over other options such as dentures. However, selecting the type of implant best suited to your individual needs is essential when considering dental implants.

There are three main types of dental implants: endosteal, subperiosteal, and zygomatic.

Endosteal implants are the most common type of dental implant. They are typically used when enough bone is available to support the implant.

Subperiosteal implants are used when there is inadequate bone height and are placed under the gum but on top of the jawbone.

Zygomatic implants are used in cases with extensive bone loss and are placed in the cheekbone.

After carefully considering your individual case, your dentist can advise you on which type of dental implant is right for you.

Bottom Line

Dental implants are a great way to replace missing teeth and have become increasingly popular in recent years. However, suppose you are considering getting dental implants. In that case, there are a few things you need to know before making your decision. This blog post will discuss the different types of dental implants Brisbane and how to choose the best one.