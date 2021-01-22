THE ANIMALS We gotta get out of this place



Sixties British legends The Animals have announced an Australian and New Zealand tour for Spring 2021, and it’s scheduled to kick off at Perth’s own The Charles Hotel on Thursday, October 28. The plans seem a little optimistic given the halt on international tours for the foreseeable future, but with the COVID situation changing rapidly, it’s hard to dismiss anything in these times.

The Animals won themselves an international audience with their seminal records in the mid 1960s, crafting bluesy pop/rock hits that saw them become the second British band to top the American charts after The Beatles. Featuring original members John Steel and Mickey Gallagher alongside Danny Handley and Bobby Ruiz on this tour, music fans can expect a concert of the band’s best work in a career spanning over 50 years.

The Animals’ catalogue is the stuff of legend, featuring hits like We Gotta Get Out Of This Place, Boom Boom, Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood, Baby, Let Me Take You Home, I Put A Spell On You and the multi-million selling anthem and Number One worldwide hit – House of The Rising Sun.

