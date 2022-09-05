THE ANIMALS Announce Greatest Hits Australian tour

After last year’s planned visit was postponed due to COVID, sixties British legends The Animals have announced an Australian and New Zealand tour for Spring 2022. They will perform at Mojos Bar on Wednesday, November 2 and Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, November 3.

The Animals won themselves an international audience with their seminal records in the mid 1960s, crafting bluesy pop/rock hits that saw them become the second British band to top the American charts after The Beatles. Featuring original member John Steel alongside Danny Handley, Bobby Ruiz and Barney “Boogie” Williams, music fans can expect a concert of the band’s best work in a career spanning over 50 years.

The Animals’ catalogue is the stuff of legend, featuring hits like We Gotta Get Out Of This Place, Boom Boom, Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood, Baby, Let Me Take You Home, I Put A Spell On You and the multi-million selling anthem and Number One worldwide hit – House of The Rising Sun.

The Animals play Mojos Bar on Wednesday, November 2 and Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, November 3, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to metropolistouring.com