THE AARDVARK Live music venue to close



Popular Fremantle live music venue The Aardvark has announced they will be closing their doors this spring.

“After four years of underground good times, the teams at Bespoke Touring and The Norfolk Hotel are today announcing the decision to bring The Aardvark to an end this October,” the venue said in a media release today.

“The basement venue has been a pillar in the WA local music community for 22 years and Bespoke Touring are proud to have been part of the most recent, best and (likely) final chapter of live, original music in the iconic and heritage listed space.”

The Norfolk Street venue started out as a jazz cellar before morphing into The Norfolk Basement, The Odd Fellow and finally The Aardvark in 2018. The room has hosted a stack of massive acts over the years including Tame Impala, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Pond, The Presets, John Butler and more.

The venue was particularly popular with emerging Perth acts with Spacey Jane, Stella Donnelly, Great Gable, Death By Denim, Noah Dillon, Sly Withers and more cutting their teeth on stage in the basement.

The team behind The Aardvark said COVID had made running the space more difficult in recent years. “Like many live music venues, the pandemic took a toll and cemented the decision to end an era for this venue as a live music haven,” they said.

The space will become part of the Norfolk Hotel’s hospitality offering as it expands to include the basement area.

The Norfolk Hotel and Bespoke Touring pledged to “end this chapter on a high note” so music fans are encouraged to stay tuned for some special events and final gigs to be announced over the coming weeks, culminating with a closing party, with details to be announced soon.

The Aardvark has announced it will be closing its doors in October. To check out upcoming events at the venue, head to www.theaardvarkbar.com.au