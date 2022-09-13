THE AARDVARK Announces closing party celebrations



Fremantle basement bar The Aardvark is set to close its doors for the final time on Saturday, October 29, marking the end of an era at one of Perth’s most popular live music venues.

To celebrate an enormous four years of underground good times, the team at Bespoke Touring are throwing The Aardvark one hell of a closing party, starring a fittingly noisy line-up.

Headlining the festivities are WA rock royalty The Love Junkies, who are reforming for the occasion to play live for the first time in nearly three years. Having played the venue countless times over the last decade, they’ll be performing a set spanning their entire back catalogue.

Support comes from the powerful duo of New Talk and Yomi Ship, with DJ Sweetman keeping the vibe in between bands all night long. There will also be an extra special guest set from the mysterious DJ Sparklehaus.

The Aardvark Closing Night Party goes down at The Aardvark on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at theaardvarkbar.com.au