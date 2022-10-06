THE 1975 At their very best



English indie rockers The 1975 have announced a tour of Australia next year, kicking off at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Sunday, April 8, 2023.

They will arrive in Australia with a host of new tracks to perform from their forthcoming fifth studio album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, which is due for release on Friday, October 14. The band have recently released four singles from the album including All I Need To Hear, I’m In Love With You, Happiness and Part Of The Band.

The 1975’s previous record, 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form became their fourth consecutive #1 album in the UK, landing at #1 in Australia too. They were named NME’s ‘Band of the Decade’ in 2020, following being crowned as ‘Best Group’ at the BRIT Awards in both 2017 and 2019. Their third studio album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, also won ‘Mastercard British Album of the Year’ at the 2019 ceremony.

The 2023 Australian dates are part the band’s At Their Very Best tour which includes shows in North America, UK, Ireland and Japan. A number of international dates are already sold out, including New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden, so Australian fans are encouraged to jump on tickets quickly when they go one sale.

The 1975 play Red Hill Auditorium on Sunday, April 8, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 14, 2022.