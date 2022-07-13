TEX PERKINS Back in black



Tex Perkins will perform The Man in Black, a special concert about the man, the music and the legend that is Johnny Cash, in the courtyard of the historic Fremantle Prison on Saturday, October 8.

This live concert creates a fresh incarnation of Johnny Cash’s famous performances recorded live at Folsom and San Quentin prisons in the late 1960s. These shows yielded albums that became instant classics and brought his distinctive sound to millions of listeners.

Tex Perkins’ affinity with the original rock ‘n’ roll outlaw goes back to his teens, and his earliest band, when he first started channelling Johnny Cash’s songs. Many years later, the man best-known for fronting The Cruel Sea, Beasts of Bourbon, Tex, Don & Charlie, and The Dark Horses is back with a “meaner, leaner, turbo-charged” take on Johnny Cash’s time behind bars.

Tex Perkins, The Man In Black will take fans on a fast-paced, rollicking rock ‘n’ roll journey with some of Johnny Cash’s best-loved songs and music from all the prison performances.

Tex Perkins performs The Man in Black at Fremantle Prison on Saturday, October 8, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.ticketmaster.com.au

