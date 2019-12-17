TASHI Exclusive: new film clip from award winner



Multi-award winning WA filmmaker and photographer Tashi is also an acclaimed singer/ multi-instrumentalist and X-Press couldn’t be happier to be exclusively premiering the video for latest single, Nothing On You. Capitalising on so many of her talents all at once, check out the film clip below.

Join her in celebrating this latest in a big year of accomplishments at her upcoming shows this month, tonight (Wednesday, December 18) at Ronnie Nights with Sgt. Hulka and Saturday, December 28 at Clancy’s Fremantle with The Little Lord Street Band.

Directed by Tashi and collaborator Byron Evans, the team set out to create a video that reflected the song’s energy and movement through dance. What followed was pure coincidence, meeting choreographer and dancer, Meg Scheffers, the following night at a local gig.

“Meg was perfect to work with, she had an immediate understanding of the song’s alternative, androgynous vibe,” says Tashi.

Testament to the variety of talents she has built her name on lately, not only does she direct but in the video we see Tashi performing an array of instruments herself, from guitar to drums to bass.

“I’ve always shot my own music videos and creative content but this was the first time I’ve felt comfortable in making the multi-layered soundscape a key visual,” she says. The multi-instrumentalist taught herself drums and guitar at age 12, having already learnt piano, violin and percussion. “Being able to play multiple instruments has helped me massively, not needing to rely on others creates more space to be experimental and grow and as an artist, which I love.”

With its tight soul-funk groove, Nothing On You shows quick snippets of Tashi performing while highlighting the three dancers. Perhaps the most fun is had as the coda rolls out, showing the whole crew at the end dancing and laughing.

“It’s a ‘we tried, but not too hard’, kind of vibe,” says Tashi. “I wanted to bring attention to amount of detail you hear throughout the song, which by having the amazing dancers move and use their bodies to emphasise certain beats was made easy.”

