TAME IMPALA SOUND SYSTEM Doubling down



Tame Impala Sound System have announced a second Perth headline performance for SNACK Weekender on Saturday, March 6, to accompany the previously announced show, now rescheduled for Friday, March 5 at Metro City.

Tame Impala Sound System is the very first live incarnation of Tame Impala’s recent electronic performances as seen on US television and various live stream productions throughout 2020, powered up for the live stage and dance floor. Wielding their overflowing arsenal of synths, sequencers and samplers to rework and reimagine tracks from the Tame Impala discography and beyond, Tame Impala Sound System is a pulsating, fully live and organic, free-flowing digital jam out.

Tame Impala recently landed three tracks in the triple j hottest 100 (Lost In Yesterday #5, Is It True #17 and Breathe Deeper #33) from their fourth album The Slow Rush. The LP was released in February last year viaIsland Records Australia to worldwide critical acclaim.

The news follows on from Parker’s ARIA Awards haul, taking home Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Rock Album, Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year. Tame Impala was also nominated for two GRAMMY Awards for Best Alternative Album and Best Rock Song for the single Lost In Yesterday. This marks the third nomination in the Alternative category for Parker, having previously been nominated for Currents and Lonerism. Parker was nominated for two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award (AMA).

Tame Impala’s rescheduled tour hits capital cities across Australia and New Zealand in December before finishing in Perth at RAC Arena on Saturday, December 18.

Tame Impala Sound System will play for SNACK Weekender on Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6 at Metro City. For more info and tickets click here.